AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.66 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $614.41 million, a PE ratio of 514.67 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

