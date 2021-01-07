Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

