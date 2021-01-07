Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.23

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.23 and traded as low as $130.11. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) shares last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 143,638 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £153.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.23.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

