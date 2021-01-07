Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $45.89. Approximately 155,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 127,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $652.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $284,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.