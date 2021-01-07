Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

