ANTA Sports Products Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ANPDF opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.22.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

