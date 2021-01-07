APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) Insider Howard Brenchley Acquires 200,000 Shares

APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX) (ASX:APD) insider Howard Brenchley acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,000.00 ($82,857.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. APN Property Group Limited (APD.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

