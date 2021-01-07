Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.03. 260,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 271,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $897.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.