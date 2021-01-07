Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.03. 260,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 271,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $897.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

