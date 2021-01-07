Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

AIF opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

