AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce $73.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $75.02 million. AppFolio posted sales of $67.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $311.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $312.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $350.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $352.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of APPF stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $174.58. 137,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,837. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

