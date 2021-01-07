Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 241,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

