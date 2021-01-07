Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $104.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $91.72 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 253185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.