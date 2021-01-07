Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $90.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of AMAT opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $91.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

