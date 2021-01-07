Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.58. 1,479,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,044,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

