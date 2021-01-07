Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of APTO opened at $4.45 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 262,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 61.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 98,125 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

