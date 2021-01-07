APY.Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $855,481.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $4.67 million and $855,481.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00115239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00500891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00049773 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00237947 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016024 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,719,323 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.