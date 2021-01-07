Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aramark by 40.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aramark by 365.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 360,030 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

