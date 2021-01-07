Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Insider Nigel Boardman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £7,850 ($10,256.08).

Nigel Boardman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Nigel Boardman acquired 1,250 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £9,812.50 ($12,820.09).

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,400 ($18.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 748.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 735.65. The company has a market capitalization of £114.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

