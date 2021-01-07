Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.23

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.23 and traded as high as $53.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 3,366,009 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,376 shares of company stock worth $18,845,347 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

