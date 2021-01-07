Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of FUV opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $446.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.96. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $20.20.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. Analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 491,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $437,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

