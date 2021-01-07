Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $47.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $47.40 for the year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

