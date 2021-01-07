Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ARCT opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 761,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

