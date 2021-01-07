Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.05. 292,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 272,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $402.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

