Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $4,369,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,089,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock valued at $51,731,114. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,571 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after buying an additional 1,108,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,138,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 754,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

