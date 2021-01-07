Ark Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $50.16 million and $4.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,514,360 coins and its circulating supply is 126,293,463 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

