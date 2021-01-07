Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 588,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.80. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,083.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.