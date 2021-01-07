Arshil Jamal Acquires 23,100 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,338.25.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The company has a market cap of C$28.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

GWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.15.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

