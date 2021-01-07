Arve Hanstveit Sells 25,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,928,934.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

