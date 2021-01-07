Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Arvinas stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arvinas by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

