Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading 7.7% Higher

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.96 and last traded at $158.62. 280,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 191,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

