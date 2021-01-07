ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €395.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €395.00 ($464.71) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €362.36 ($426.30).

