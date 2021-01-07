ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.75.

ASML opened at $490.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $505.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

