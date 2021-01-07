Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $14.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

ASPU stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,004.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8,739.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 224,639 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

