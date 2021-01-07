AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 11,888,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,925,022. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.