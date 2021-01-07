Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRO. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 156.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

