Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Up 10.4%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)’s stock price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 458,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 344,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $5,721,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% during the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 375.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,675 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

