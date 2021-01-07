Atomera Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the average daily volume of 789 call options.

ATOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ATOM opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Atomera has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atomera by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Atomera by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 514,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atomera by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atomera by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

