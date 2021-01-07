Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $42,524.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $42,524.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00480743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00235067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

