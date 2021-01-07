AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Justin J. Noznesky Sells 23,397 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $58.03.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.