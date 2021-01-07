Aumann AG (AAG.F) (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Aumann AG (AAG.F) (ETR:AAG)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.64 ($13.69) and last traded at €11.78 ($13.86). Approximately 11,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.88 ($13.98).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Aumann AG (AAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of $193.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.97.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

