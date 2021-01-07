Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $324.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $295.00 to $324.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.04.

ADSK stock opened at $302.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.48 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $309.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

