Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $378,511.47 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 70,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

