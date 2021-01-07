Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $28,564,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 181.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 750,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 820,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,610,457 shares of company stock valued at $909,731,116. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

