Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $158.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
