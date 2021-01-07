Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $158.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

