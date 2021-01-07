AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

