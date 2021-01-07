Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

