Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Up 5.2%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28.

Avivagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

