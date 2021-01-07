AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA SA (CS.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.06 ($27.13).

CS stock opened at €20.26 ($23.84) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.69.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

