Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

