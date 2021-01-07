AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.50. Approximately 437,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 327,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 182,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

